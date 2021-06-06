Haryana Lockdown: State government extended the COVID-19 restriction till June 14. Scroll down to know state guidelines

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Haryana government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 restriction till June 14 despite the decline in coronavirus cases in the state. However, CM Manohar Lal Khattar has issued more relaxations, allowing shops, malls, restaurants, bars, religious places to reopen, adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

On Saturday, the state reported 723 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total to 7.61 lakh, while 59 fatalities taking the toll to 8,6664 deaths.

Marriages have also been allowed to take place in court and outside houses, but baraat processions have yet not allowed. Below are the new relaxations issued by the state disaster management:

Shops other than standalone shops (including liquor vends) are allowed to open from 9 am to 6 pm in two groups, that is, on an odd-even basis. Odd numbers shops will open on odd dates and even numbers on even dates.

Shopping malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm

Restaurants and bars are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity, social distancing and appropriate COVID-19 protocols. Home delivery allowed up to 10 pm.

Religious places allowed to open with 21 persons one at a time adhering to COVID-19 protocols, such as social distancing, regular sanitisation, etc.

Corporate offices are allowed to open with 50 per cent attendance

Gatherings in weddings, funerals or cremations are allowed for up to 21 persons. However, weddings can be held at places other than courts and home, but no procession have been allowed.

Gatherings other than weddings, funerals or cremations are allowed with 50 per cent capacity, and prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner is required.

Clubhouses, restaurants, bars of the golf courses are permitted to open with 50 per cent capacity from 10 am to 8 pm with adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Members and visitors will be allowed to play in golf courses by the management in a staggered manner to avoid overcrowding.

Deputy Commissioners authorised to work out the modalities of implementing the new relaxations

