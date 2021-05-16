Haryana Lockdown News: Making the announcement, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that strict measures will be implemented in the state to control the surge of COVID-19.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till May 24 to check the spread of the COVID-19 infection. Making the announcement, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that strict measures will be implemented in the state to control the surge of the virus.

"Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May Stringent measures will be taken to implement the Alert," Vij tweeted.

Earlier in the day, neibhouring Delhi also extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the city-state till May 24. Apart from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh had also extended the partial COVID curfew in the state till 7 am on May 24.

Meanwhile, this is the second time that the Haryana government has extended the lockdown that was first imposed on May 3.

As per the government order, all unnecessary and non-essential movements will stay restricted in the state. However, those tasked with law and order, emergencies and municipal service duties and government machinery engaged in COVID-19-related duties, will be exempted from the lockdown.

The COVID-19 situation has been alarming in Haryana over the past few days. The state on Saturday reported 44 coronavirus deaths and 9,676 fresh cases, pushing it's infection count to 6,85,312, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 6,546 people have died from the infection in the state. On Saturday, 18 COVID patients died in Gurgaon, 16 in Hisar, 13 in Jind, 10 in Rohtak and nine each in Faridabad and Ambala districts. Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (1,691), Faridabad (867), Hisar (773) and Sonipat (739).

Currently, the state has 95,946 active cases. So far, 5,82,820 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.36 per cent while the recovery rate is 85.04 per cent.

