Haryana Lockdown News: As per media reports, the Haryana government will ease the restrictions on shop timings, allowing them to stay open on an odd-even basis.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Haryana Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar will likely take a crucial decision over the extension of the lockdown in the state Sunday.

However, Khattar, who had imposed the "Mahamari Alert or Surkshit Haryana" last month, is expected to give relaxations in the lockdown. As per media reports, the Haryana government will ease the restrictions on shop timings, allowing them to stay open on an odd-even basis.

Last week, Khattar had asserted that the COVID-19 situation has vastly improved in the state. However, the Haryana Chief Minister had appealed to people to religiously follow COVID-19 protocols, saying everyone's cooperation is needed in this hour of crisis.

"We had received representations from market associations after which we decided to change the timings. However, the shops will continue to open as per the odd-even system," Khattar had said earlier, as reported by news agency ANI.

Khattar also said that adequate arrangements have been made by his government to tackle the black fungus outbreak. Currently, Khattar said, Haryana has around 600 black fungus cases.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in Haryana has also stabilised. The state on Saturday reported 59 new deaths and 723 fresh positives, taking the number of fatalities and cases to 8,664 and 7.61 lakh respectively.

As per the state health department, the total number of active cases in Haryana is over 9,900 while 7.42 patients have recovered from the infection with a recovery rate of 97.55 per cent. Meanwhile, the cumulative positivity rate in Haryana has dropped to 8.26 per cent.

