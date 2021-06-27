Haryana Lockdown: Issuing fresh guidelines, the Haryana government said that universities in the state can reopen for research scholars but appropriate COVID-19 norms must be followed.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state for another week. In a statement, the state government said that the lockdown, which has been termed as Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana, will continue till 5 am on July 5 but noted that several relaxations have been provided.

Issuing fresh guidelines, the Haryana government said that universities in the state can reopen for research scholars but appropriate COVID-19 norms, including the usage of masks and practising social distancing, must be followed.

Here's what is allowed and what remains prohibited as the Haryana government extends lockdown in the state:

* All shops, both essential and non-essential, can operate from 9.00 am to 8.00 pm.

* Shopping malls can function from 10.00 am to 8.00 pm.

* Restaurants and bars, including in hotels and in malls, can operate from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

* Clubs, bars and golf courses can operate with 50 per cent capacity from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm.

* Religious places can reopen but only 50 people would be allowed to enter the premises.

* Gyms can operate from 6.00 am to 8.00 pm with 50 per cent of their capacity.

* Swimming polls will stay closed. However, sports complexes can reopen.

* Schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to remain shut.

* Corporate offices can function with 100 per cent strength but all necessary COVID-19 norms must be followed.

* Weddings and marriage functions can be held with 50 people. However, no 'Bharat procession' would be allowed.

* In open spaces, gatherings allowed with a ceiling of 50 persons.

* All production units and industrial establishments are permitted to reopen.

Haryana currently has over 1,800 active COVID-19 cases while more than 7.57 lakh have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, Haryana's death toll has crossed the grim mark of 9,300, as per the data available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare official website.

