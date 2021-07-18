Haryana Lockdown: Though the state government has said that the night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm till 5 am, it has relaxed the restrictions, allowing gyms, malls, eateries, bars and restaurants to resume their activities.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till till 5 am on July 26 amid fears over a possible third wave of the pandemic. Though the state government has said that the night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm till 5 am, it has relaxed the restrictions, allowing gyms, malls, eateries, bars and restaurants to resume their activities.

Know what is allowed and what continues to remain prohibited as Haryana government extends lockdown for till July 26:

* Restaurants and bars can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 11 pm.

* Hotels, restaurants and fast food joints can deliver food till 11 pm.

* Gyms can operate from 6 am to 9 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

* Club houses, bars of the golf courses can operate from 10 am to 11 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

* Spas can operate from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

* In weddings and funerals, a gathering of 100 people will be allowed.

* In open spaces, a gathering of 200 people were allowed.

* Religious places and places of worship can open in Haryana with 50 people.

* Malls can operate from 10 am to 8 pm.

* Private offices can operate with full attendance but it is mandatory to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms.

Haryana on Saturday reported seven COVID-19 fatalities and 41 new cases that pushed the death toll and caseload to 9,593 and 7.69 lakh, said the state health department. It said Haryana currently has 823 active COVID-19 cases while the recovery rate in the state stands at 98.65 per cent as 7.59 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include one each from Hisar, Panipat and Sirsa districts. Of the new cases, eight were from Gurgaon district, six from Hisar and five from Kaithal, it said.

