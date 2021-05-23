Haryana Lockdown: Earlier in the day, neighbouring Delhi also extended the lockdown for another week. Before that, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh also extended the restrictions till May 31.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown-like curbs under 'Surakshit Haryana' in the state till 5 am on May 31 despite a significant drop in coronavirus cases.

Earlier in the day, neighbouring Delhi also extended the lockdown for another week. Before that, the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh also extended the restrictions till May 31.

The Haryana government had imposed a lockdown on May 3 amid the unprecendeted hike in coronavirus cases across the country. It later extended the curbs on May 9 and May 16 respectively after experts warned against lifting the lockdown-like restrictions.

Under the restrictions, Section 144 of the CrPC and daily night curfew will be imposed in all districts of the state. The guidelines also state that all unnecessary and non-essential movements will be restricted while those engaged in essential services will be allowed to move.

A steady decline in cases

Haryana had emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in India after the country got it hit by the second wave of the pandemic. However, the state has been witnessing a dip in its caily cases over the past few days. On Saturday, it reported 98 coronavirus deaths as 5,021 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 7.33 lakh.

The infection has killed 7,415 people till now in the state. According to the state health department, nine deaths each were reported from Gurgaon and Hisar, seven each from Ambala and Karnal and six each from Faridabad and Rewari districts.

Gurgaon reported the maximum 516 cases, followed by Jhajjar (384) and Rohtak (296). Currently, the state has 47,993 active cases. So far, 6.78 lakh people have recovered from the infection in the state, the bulletin said, adding that the cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.53 per cent while the recovery rate is 92.45 per cent.

