Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who was administered a dose of 'Covaxin' on November 20, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who was administered a dose of 'Covaxin', has tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus. Vij, who had offered to become the first volunteer for Phase-III trial of Covaxin in Haryana, took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for the deadly infection and has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt.

"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona," he tweeted.

The Haryana Health Minister was administered a dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala on November 20. After getting a dose of Covaxin, Vij had said that the vaccine will be available in India "very soon if all goes well".

"It is a matter of pride for India that a company of India has developed a vaccine for coronavirus. Two successful trials have been done and the third phase has begun today. I offer to be the first volunteer so that people without any fear can come forward for vaccination trials," he had said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Talking about Covaxin, it is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). In October, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had given its nod to Bharat Biotech for conducting Phase-III clinical trial for Covaxin in India.

Covaxin was administered in 1,000 volunteers in India in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials and had shown "promising" results. In Phase III trials, it will be administered on 26,000 volunteers across the country.

Trial volunteers will receive two intramuscular injections approximately 28 days apart. Participants will be randomly assigned to receive Covaxin(tm) or placebo. The trial is double-blinded, such that the investigators, the participants and the company will not be aware of who is assigned to which group.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma