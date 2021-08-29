Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that an action will be taken against the Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha for allegedly giving instructions to the policemen in a viral video to break the heads of protesting farmers as they revolted against the visit of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday (August 29) said that action will be taken against the Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha for allegedly giving instructions to the policemen in a viral video to break the heads of protesting farmers as they revolted against the visit of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Condemning the use of language by the Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Chautala said as quoted by the news agency ANI “The use of such kind of words by an IAS officer for farmers is condemnable. Definitely, action will be taken against him.”

"In a clarification, he (Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha) said he didn't sleep in the last two days. He probably doesn't know that farmers also don't sleep on 200 days a year," Chautala added.

This comes after a video went viral on the internet in which Sinha was allegedly caught on camera instructing policemen to beat up protesters and not to let anyone breach the security cordon without a “broken head”.

Note: Jagran English cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

Here's all that has happened so far:

On Saturday, a video clip went viral on social media in which the Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha was heard instructing the policemen that they should break the heads of farmers if they try to break the security cordon.

"Utha utha ke maarna peeche sabko (hit them hard)… We shall not allow this cordon to be breached. We have enough force available. We haven’t slept for the past two days. But you have come here after taking some sleep. No one should break the cordon and reach me. If someone does, make sure he has a broken head. Hope this is clear," Sinha was heard as saying.

The video stirred controversy as various political parties questioned the police brutality against the farmers and Centre's attitude towards them. As a result, Sinha later clarified that the video was “doctored” because “only a selected portion about the lathicharge was made viral on social media platforms”.

Around 10 people were injured on Saturday as police allegedly lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting. The police also alleged that farmers hurled stones at them and obstructed the national highway after promising to stage a peaceful protest.

Backing the sub-divisional magistrate, Haryana Chief Minister said the police action against protesting farmers in Karnal was taken to maintain law and order. He said that farmers had given assurances of a peaceful protest, but stones were hurled at cops and the highway was blocked.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday termed the lathicharge on farmers in Haryana's Karnal a "government-sponsored attack" and said such a "vicious assault" was not only unacceptable but outright condemnable.

On Saturday, several farmers had gathered at the Bastara toll plaza near Karnal in response to a call given by the Bharatiya Kisan Union against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha