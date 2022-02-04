New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Friday approached the Supreme Court challenging the stay by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the state law providing 75 pc quota to locals in private jobs. The state government, in its plea, argued that the High Court passed the order on the plea after hearing the matter for just 90 seconds.

Appearing for the Haryana Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, mentioned the matter before CJI NV Ramana bench and contended that "yesterday the High Court after hearing him for 90 seconds admitted the plea and stayed the Act". On Tushar Mehta's request, the SC bench agreed to hear the matter on February 7, Monday, subject to placing an order of the High Court on record.

“I am mentioning the matter which was listed yesterday before the Hon'ble Punjab and Haryana High Court where a statutory enactment of the legislature was under challenge and the prayer was to stay the Act.

“I appeared (in HC), therefore, I can make a statement that after giving me an opportunity of hearing for 90 seconds, the court proceeded to stay the Act. We have prepared the SLP and filed it today... I need to say much more, kindly list it on Monday subject to my placing the order on record,” the law officer said.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, accepted the submission and ordered a listing of the case. The High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on a Haryana government law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

The Act provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15 after being notified in November last year. It applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan