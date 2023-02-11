Haryana Govt Implements Dress Code For Hospital Staff; Jeans, T-Shirts, Funky Hairstyles Prohibited

The Haryana government has announced that makeup, "funky hairstyles", and long nails won't be allowed anymore for medical and other staff at Haryana government hospitals, and so are T-shirts, denims, and skirts. This announcement comes after the state announced that it was going to implement a dress code for healthcare workers.

Anil Vij, the health minister of the state, has said that the dress code is being prepared by the government and is in the final stages.

Soon after the announcement, the government's decision drew mixed reactions from the medical fraternity. A doctor's association in Ambala said that implementing a dress code would give a professional outlook, while an association of nurses said that the government should have taken an opinion too.

The health minister has announced that the dress code must be followed by the staff 24 hours a day, including the weekend and evening shifts as well. He also added that the erring employees would be marked absent for the day.

"Funky hairstyles, heavy jewellery, accessories, makeup, long nails during working hours are unacceptable, especially in the healthcare centres," said minister Vij, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"Sweatshirts, sweatsuits, and shorts are not permitted. Slacks, dresses, skirts and palazzos shall not be permitted too. T-shirts, stretch T-shirts, stretch pants, fitting pants, leather pants, capris, sweatpants, tank tops, see-through dresses or tops, crop tops, off-shoulder dresses, sneakers, slippers etc will not be permitted. Similarly, footwear must be black, clean, comfortable and free from funky designs," the minister added.

Vij said that the purpose of the dress code policy is to maintain discipline, uniformity, and equality among the staff in government healthcare centres.

"A well-followed dress code policy in a hospital not only gives an employee his professional image but also presents an elegant image of an organisation among the public," he said.

(With Inputs from PTI)