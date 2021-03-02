Haryana Private Jobs Reservation: The new law will provide 75% reservation to local candidates applying to private sector jobs in the state that pay less than Rs 50,000 per month.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The BJP-led Haryana government on Tuesday approved a bill that reserves 75 per cent jobs in private sector for the people of the state. The legislation was passed by the state assembly last year.

"This is the day of great happiness for the youths of the state...the youths of the state now will get 75 percent reservation in private jobs...they will get reservation in every company, society and trust," Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was quoted by NDTV as saying.

The new law will provide 75 per cent reservation to local candidates applying to private sector jobs in the state that pay less than Rs 50,000 per month. The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 will apply to companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms etc. located across the state.

It must be noted that the ordinance was one of the key promises made by the ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party during the Assembly elections of 2019.

The new law also contains a clause that allows private companies to hire an employee from outside of the state, if they do not find a suitable local candidate for the job. In that case, the company will have to inform the government about the step.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta