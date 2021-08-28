Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait said that all the roads will be blocked till 5 pm in the state to demonstrate against the lathi charge by the police in Karnal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana Police on Saturday lathi-charged the protesting farmers at the Bastara Toll-Plaza area in Karnal leading to chaos at the site. The farmers were protesting against a baton charge at some farmers while they reportedly tried to stop state BJP chief OP Dhankar's convoy.

#WATCH | Haryana: Police baton charged farmers who were protesting at Bastara toll plaza area in Karnal pic.twitter.com/NlYiUnDJMr — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

Following the lathi-charge at the protesting farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait, who is spearheading the farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws, said that all the roads will be blocked till 5 pm in the state to demonstrate against the lathi charge by the police in Karnal.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan