In Haryana, the night curfew has been discontinued with immediate effect till August 23 (5 am). This is also the time till when Harayana government has extended COVID curbs in the state.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Monday (August 9) discontinued the night curfew imposed in the state, news agency ANI reported. The night curfew has been discontinued with immediate effect till August 23 (5 am). This is also the time till when Harayana government has extended COVID curbs in the state. This decision was announced by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority in an order issued on August 9 (2021). Haryana was under night curfew from 11 pm till 5 am.

Earlier, the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority also announced that the state government's 'Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana' has been extended from August 9 (5 am) to August 23 (5 am). The order stated that not more than 1000 people are allowed to attend gatherings on Independence Day functions in the state. It is also mandatory to follow strict COVID norms in such functions.

"Night curfew imposed in the state has been discontinued with immediate effect till August 23rd, 5 am," Haryana State Disaster Management Authority order stated.

"Haryana Govt's 'Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana' extended from 5 am of 9th Aug to 5 am of 23rd Aug. Gatherings of invitees at Dist/Sub-Divisional level Independence Day functions in the State shall not be of more than 1000 persons subject to strict observance of COVID norms," it added.

Haryana government has also given certain COVID relaxations to residents in the form of opening shops, malls, restaurants, pubs, gyms, and other such establishments. However, restaurants, pubs, gyms have to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Swimming pools have also been opened by the Haryana government under COVID norms.

Till now, shops in the state were allowed to open between 9 am to 8 pm and malls between 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars were allowed to operate between 10 am to 11 pm.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha