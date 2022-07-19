Haryana DSP, On Raid To Nab Mining Mafia, Crushed To Death By Dumper In Nuh

A Haryana Police official, identified as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh Bishnoi, lost his life after he was allegedly mowed down by the mining mafia at Pachgaon in the Nuh district.

The incident, officials said, took place on Monday when Bishnoi, who was posted in Tauru, went to investigate and stop illegal mining. However, the mafia crushed him to death using a dumpster truck.

Bishnoi, who was due for retirement in three months, died on spot, said the Haryana Police, adding that his body was recovered from an open dumpster.

"Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. A search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. More details are awaited," officials told news agency ANI.

Illegal mining has been a huge concern for authorities in Haryana, especially in the Aravalli region. According to the Economic Survey of Haryana for 2021-22, more than 21,400 illegal mining cases were reported in the state from 2014 till September 2021.

The Haryana Police has now condoled the demise of Bishnoi and said a search is underway to nab the accused. "DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. Haryana Police extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer," the police said in a tweet. "No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice."

The Congress, meanwhile, has attacked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its failure to stop illegal mining in the state.

"ML Khattar, what did you turn our state into? Neither MLAs are safe here, nor the police. What will happen to the general public? It's very sad news. May his soul rest in peace and we pray that his family get justice soon," the Haryana Congress tweeted in Hindi.