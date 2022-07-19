Haryana DSP Probing Illegal Mining Mowed Down By Truck In Nuh; One Arrested

Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining, died after being allegedly run over by a dumper driver, in Nuh. (ANI Photo)

Hours after a DSP rank officer, who was probing illegal mining, was mowed down by a dumper truck in Haryana's Nuh, one accused has been arrested on Tuesday after a brief encounter with the Haryana police. The arrested accused is believed to be the driver of the truck, which ran over the police official. Police teams were deployed to trace the truck and its driver. The accused was injured in police firing and taken to hospital.

"It's a serious & sad incident. One accused has been arrested following an encounter. He has been shot in the leg. Teams are conducting raids to arrest other accused also. Strict action will be taken", Haryana DGP PK Agrawal said.

Haryana Police officer, Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate a case of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being allegedly run over by a dumper driver. He reportedly had an altercation with the accused at the incident spot who ran over a dumper truck on him.

"Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. A search operation is underway to apprehend the accused", a police official had said in the morning.

Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents. But the driver sped on, running over him. The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in the Aravalli hills in the Pachgaon area near Tauru when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am. Since 2015, about 50 complaints of illegal mining are registered every year in Nuh, officials said. Often, there are run-ins between police and members of the mining mafia.

DSP Singh was recruited as an assistant sub-inspector in Haryana Police in 1994 and was to retire in a few months. He lived with his family in Kurukshetra and hailed from Sarangpur village in the Hisar district.

Meanwhile, expressing condolences on the unfortunate incident, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced a relief of Rs 1 crore and a job to one of the family members of the victim. The state government is standing with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and strict action would surely be taken against those found guilty, he said.

(With Agencies Inputs)