New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Haryana Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The Jannayak Janata Party leader took to Twitter to inform about his health status and said he has been diagnosed with the infection even as he does't have any symptoms. He also urged all those who came in his close contact over the last few days to be careful and get themselves tested if doctors recommend so.

Earlier, Chief Minister M L Khattar, some ministers, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and a few legislators and MPs from the state had also contracted the infection and later recovered. Chief Minister Khattar was diagnosed with the contagion in August. He recovered after being treated at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

Speaking to the media after his recovery, Mr Khattar stressed the need to follow Covid management protocols. "We all have to act responsibly and follow all the guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hand sanitising to stay safe," the Chief Minister said, adding, "We don't have to be afraid of coronavirus, we have to be vigilant. Being vigilant is essential to defeat this pandemic."

Haryana witnessed 1,031 fresh cases on Monday, taking the total caseload to 1,34,909. Twenty-one more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the state''s death toll to 1,491.

