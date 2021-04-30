Haryana Weekend Lockdown: Urging people to stay inside their homes to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection, the Haryana government said that all non-essential movements will stay banned in the state during the restrictions.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Friday imposed a weekend lockdown in nine districts of the state -- Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad -- amid the massive spike in COVID-19 cases. It said that the restrictions will begin at 10 pm on Friday and continue till 5 am on Monday.

Urging people to stay inside their homes to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection, the Haryana government said that all non-essential movements will stay banned in the state during the restrictions.

However, the Haryana government in its new guidelines said that all people engaged in essential services will be allowed to move during the restrictions. It also said that students appearing in various exams would be allowed to move but would need to show their admit cards.

The guidelines further stated that there will no restriction on the movement of inter or intrastate goods of essential or non-essential services but they would be allowed to pass only after verification of point of origin and destination.

It also said that passengers going to or returning from airports, railway stations or ISBTs will be exempted. The guidelines also allowed restaurants and eating places to remain open in the nine districts for home delivery.

The guidelines said that people would need to take permission for marriages and wedding functions from district magistrates or officers authorised by them. However, only 30 people would be allowed in indoor spaces while the limit is 50 in open spaces, it said.

This comes a day after Haryana recorded the biggest single-day spike of 97 COVID-19 fatalities that took the death toll to over 4,100. Meanwhile, the state on Thursday reported nearly 14,000 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed the total tally to 4.74 lakh, said the Haryana Health Department in a bulletin.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma