Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Thursday imposed fresh restrictions in six more districts of the state - Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Jhajjar - amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government said that all cinema halls, theaters and multiplexes will remain closed in the six districts till January 12.

All sports complexes, swimming pools and stadia were also shut down, except when being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international sports events, the guidelines said.

On the other hand, bars and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 per cent of their strength. Malls and markets, except for those engaged in essential services, can also remain operational but only till 6 pm in the day.

Here it is important to mention that the state government earlier had announced that only fully vaccinated people would be allowed in public places across Haryana.

Meanwhile, all government and private offices, except those engaged in essential services, have also been directed to operate only with 50 per cent strength.

Earlier, Haryana had imposed similar restrictions in Gurugram, Ambala, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonipat due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The fresh restrictions in six districts of Haryana comes a day after the state saw a big spike in COVID-19 cases and recorded 2,176 new infections. Out of the 2,176 new cases, 35 were of the Omicron variant, said the state health department.

Haryana's total COVID-19 caseload and Omicron tally stand at 7.79 lakh and 106 respectively.

Gurugram remains the worst-hit district and reported 1,178 new cases on Wednesday. In addition to Gurugram, Faridabad (259), Sonipat (131), Panchkula (171), Ambala (124) also registered a sharp jump in coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to the state health department.

