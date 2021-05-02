Haryana Lockdown: The state reported 13,588 fresh cases and 125 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally to 5,01,566 and 4,341 deaths.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Due to the major surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the Haryana government imposed a 7-day lockdown in the state. The announcement was made by the state Health Minister, Anil Vij. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Complete lockdown to be imposed in Haryana for 7 days from 3rd May in wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the state."

Here's what will remain open and closed in Haryana during the 7-day lockdown:

What will remain open in Haryana?

*All the essential services will remain open.

*Internet, telecommunication services will remain open.

*Takeaway service from restaurants and hotels will remain open.

*The delivery of e-commerce will work as usual.

*There will be no restriction on the movement of people who are involved in essential services.

*There will be no restriction on the manufacturing of essential goods.

*There will be no restriction on the movement of people involved in examination duties.

*Media personnel, police, law and order, health workers and other essential workers will be allowed to go out.

*Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and other essential services will remain open.

What will remain closed in Haryana during the 7-day lockdown?

*Gyms, spas, salons and beauty parlours will remain closed in the state.

*Markets will remain closed until further orders.

*Shops will remain closed, only essential service shops will be allowed to open.

*Schools, colleges and other educational institution will remain closed.

*People would need to take permission from the district magistrate to attend the wedding function. In marriages, only 30 people will be allowed in indoor space. On the other hand, in outdoor spaces, the limit is up to 50 people.

Talking about the coronavirus cases in the state, Haryana reported 13,588 fresh cases and 125 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally to 5,01,566 and 4,341 deaths.

