New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Sunday (August 8) extended COVID-19 curbs till August 23 as reported by news agency ANI. The step has been taken under the 'Surakshit Haryana' mission. The COVID-19 curbs have been extended from August 9 (5 AM) till August 23 (5 AM). The state government also issued guidelines for the COVID-19 curbs. These have to be followed in accordance with the guidelines issued earlier. However, certain relaxation will also be given in the state amid the restrictions.

Here's a list of what's allowed and what's not:

What's allowed?

Restaurants, bars, gyms, spas are allowed to open with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

Bars are allowed to open from 10 am to 11 pm.

Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm.

All shops and malls are allowed to open from 9 am to 10 pm and 10 am to 10 pm respectively with social distancing norms.

home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast-food joints are allowed till 11 pm.

Swimming pools are allowed to open with COVID norms.s.

Plus, up to 100 persons are allowed in weddings, funerals, and cremations

What's not allowed?

The Night curfew remains the same in Haryana. It will come into force from 11 pm to 5 am on all days of the week in the State.

Earlier, the Haryana government extended COVID curbs till August 9. An order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan read, “The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (coronavirus lockdown) is extended for another week, that is from August 2 (5 am onwards) to August 9 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana."

Meanwhile, Vice-chancellors of universities have been directed to plan the re-opening of universities for the next academic session.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha