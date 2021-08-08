Haryana COVID curbs extended till Aug 23, bars, gyms allowed to open; here's what's allowed and what's not
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Sunday (August 8) extended COVID-19 curbs till August 23 as reported by news agency ANI. The step has been taken under the 'Surakshit Haryana' mission. The COVID-19 curbs have been extended from August 9 (5 AM) till August 23 (5 AM). The state government also issued guidelines for the COVID-19 curbs. These have to be followed in accordance with the guidelines issued earlier. However, certain relaxation will also be given in the state amid the restrictions.
Here's a list of what's allowed and what's not:
What's allowed?
- Restaurants, bars, gyms, spas are allowed to open with a 50 per cent seating capacity.
- Bars are allowed to open from 10 am to 11 pm.
- Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm.
- All shops and malls are allowed to open from 9 am to 10 pm and 10 am to 10 pm respectively with social distancing norms.
- home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast-food joints are allowed till 11 pm.
- Swimming pools are allowed to open with COVID norms.s.
- Plus, up to 100 persons are allowed in weddings, funerals, and cremations
What's not allowed?
- The Night curfew remains the same in Haryana. It will come into force from 11 pm to 5 am on all days of the week in the State.
Earlier, the Haryana government extended COVID curbs till August 9. An order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan read, “The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (coronavirus lockdown) is extended for another week, that is from August 2 (5 am onwards) to August 9 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana."
Meanwhile, Vice-chancellors of universities have been directed to plan the re-opening of universities for the next academic session.
Posted By: Sugandha Jha
Related Topics:
- Haryana COVID curbs extended
- Haryana lockdown extended
- Lockdown extended in Haryana
- COVID restrictions extended in Haryana
- Haryana covid restrictions what's allowed
- Haryana bars gyms allowed to open
- Haryana shops and malls allowed to open
- Harayan swimming pool allowed to open
- COVID-19
- lockdown
- COVID relaxations