Haryana COVID Restrictions: Making the announcement, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij said that all non-essential gatherings have also been banned in the state to break the chain of COVID-19.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Thursday imposed lockdown-like curbs in Haryana and said that all shops in the state will stay closed from 6 pm on Friday amid the alarming spike in coronavirus cases.

Making the announcement, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij said that all non-essential gatherings have also been banned in the state, adding that "anybody holding any function within the prescribed limit will have to seek permission from the concerned SDM".

The fresh restrictions in Haryana comes two days after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured the migrant workers in the state that a lockdown won't be imposed again. The assurance had come amid apprehensions that the state government may impose a lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

"We have said we will not impose a lockdown. We want to assure them on this. So, they should not entertain any worry and continue with their work," Khattar said in a televised address, as reported by news agency PTI.

Haryana has been witnessing an alarming spike in coronavirus cases over the past few days. On Wednesday, Haryana, recorded the biggest daily jump of 9,623 coronavirus cases and 45 fatalities that pushed the state's infection tally to 3,81,247 and the death toll to 3,528.

In a bulletin, the state health department said that Gurgaon (2,988), Faridabad (1,339), Sonipat (960), Karnal (548), Hisar (664) and Panipat (548) reported the biggest spike in cases on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include five each from Faridabad, Sonipat, Hisar, Panchkula and Jind, and four each from Gurgaon, Karnal and Bhiwani.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 55,422. So far, 3,22,297 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 84.54 per cent, the bulletin said.

