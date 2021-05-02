Haryana Lockdown: "Complete lockdown to be imposed in Haryana for 7 days from 3rd May in wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the state", Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haryana government on Sunday announced sweeping restrictions across the state in wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the state. As per the announcement, the state will go under a complete lockdown for 7 days which will start from May 3 and will end on May 10 morning.

"Complete lockdown to be imposed in Haryana for 7 days from 3rd May in wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the state", Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said today. "A complete lockdown for 7 days will help break the chain of COVID19 infection. During the lockdown, essential services will be allowed", he added.

The other restrictions which were recently put in place in the state to contain the spread of infection include the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and daily night curfew. Opposition party leaders have also expressed concern over the prevailing COVID situation in the state.

Earlier on Friday, the Haryana government had imposed a weekend lockdown in 9 districts including Gurugram, Rohtak to stem the growth of the COVID-19 cases in the state. The curfew will be in force in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

"Residents must stay indoors during the lockdown period. No person shall leave their home or move on foot, in a vehicle, or stand, or roam around in any public place during the lockdown period," the order stated.

This comes a day after Haryana on Saturday registered its biggest single-day jump of 125 deaths due to COVID-19, raising the toll to 4,341, while 13,588 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 5,01,566.

The massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Haryana has also put pressure on the health infrastructure, even as state authorities over the past few days have been trying to meet the increased demand for medical oxygen supplies and beds.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday had asked the government to step up efforts to tackle the situation. He had said that the complete focus of the government should be on protecting the people of Haryana from the pandemic.

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala had hit out at the BJP-JJP government over its COVID-19 management, saying the situation in the state was worse than that of Delhi. "The situation in Haryana is worse than that of Delhi. There is no bed available in the hospitals, there is a shortage of oxygen. This government does not have any right to stay in power,” he had said recently.

