New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Delhi, Gujarat and several other states, the Haryana government on Wednesday announced that public celebrations on the occasion of Holi will not be allowed in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"In the light of the COVID19 situation, public celebration of Holi will not be allowed in the state", Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said today.

The decision to ban Holi celebrations came on the day when Haryana reported three more coronavirus-related fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 3,104, while 895 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,81,588. A fatality each was reported from Karnal, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts.

Of the fresh cases, 188 cases were reported from Gurgaon, 139 from Karnal, 118 from Ambala and 89 from Panchkula.

At present, there are 6,149 active cases in the state, while the recovery rate is 96.71 per cent

Apart from Haryana, many states including Delhi, Gujarat and Odisha have banned public celebrations on Holi in wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

"All authorities concerned will ensure that public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri etc shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/public parks/markets/religious places etc in NCT of Delhi," Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said in the order.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also asked states and Union Territories to consider imposing local lockdown after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in their respective areas in wake of the upcoming festive season in the country. From March-end, a number of festivals are lined up with Holi and Shab e Barat in March and Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami in April.

Union Health Additional Secretary wrote to Chief Secretaries/Administrators of states and UTs and said, "consider imposing local restrictions in public observations of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr and limit mass gatherings".

"Any laxity at this point in ensuring strict adherence to various SoPs issued by MoHFW to contain the spread of COVID-19 may result in losing the impetus and benefits that our country has gained so far in managing the virus. Strict adherence to CoVID appropriate behaviour in public places and gatherings is the key to break the chain of transmission and reduce the incidence of cases in the country," the statement further read.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan