Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Monday imposed a night curfew across Haryana amid fears over the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Issuing guidelines, the Haryana government said that the night curfew will begin at 9 pm and continue till 5 am.

"There has been a recent surge in numbers of COVID-19 cases and therefore, it is imperative to put in place in strict measures of isolation and social distancing to contain the spread of COVD-19 as a lot of non-essentional movement of people and vehicles during night has been reported," the Haryana government guidelines read.

As per the guidelines, all non-essential personel and vehicle movements will be stopped across the state during the restricted period, adding that the night curfew will stay in place till further orders. However, the Haryana government said that the order will not affect healthcare staff, frontline workers and people engaged in essential services. It also said that people with medical conditions will be allowed to go to hospitals.

The guidelines also exempt passengers coming from airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs). However, other people would need a curfew pass to move during the restricted period, the guidelines stated.

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed chief ministers and representatives of all states and union territories (UTs) to focus on micro-containment zones and 'corona curfews' (night curfews) to control the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, Haryana had reported more than 3,400 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the state's total caseload to over 3.16 lakh, said the state health department. It also said that 16 COVID-19 fatalities were reported on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 3,268. Meanwhile, more than 2.92 lakh people have recovered from the infection in Haryana, taking the state's recovery rate to 92.34 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma