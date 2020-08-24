New Delhi | Jagran News desk: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The chief minister took to Twitter to inform about his health and urged his close contacts to move into self-isolation

"I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive.I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," read his tweet.

I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 24, 2020

Khattar had on Thursday decided to go into home quarantine after after he had attended a meeting with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was also found infected with the contagious disease.

Earlier today, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two other BJP MLAs also tested positive for COVID-19. "The assembly speaker and MLAs Aseem Goel and Ram Kumar have tested positive for coronavirus," Anil Vij, who is also the state's home minister, told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Gupta tweeted that he got himself tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and his report came positive. He said he was feeling okay and had isolated himself at his home on the advice of doctors. The speaker requested all those who had come in his contact during the past few days to isolate and get themselves examined.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha