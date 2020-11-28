While Navdeep Singh Virk, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) termed these reports as rumors but CID Alok Mittal has reportedly started a review of CM Khattar's security cover.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After the alleged pro-Pakistani sloganeering during the farmer protest, a report has claimed that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is on the target of Khalistani terrorists. According to Jagran Hindi, Kahlistani terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who is working with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, has threatened CM Khattar. The report also claimed that posters threatening the Haryana CM have also been released.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has reportedly alerted the Harayana security agencies about Pannu's threat. However, Haryana intelligence agencies have reportedly denied receiving any such alert from the IB.

While Navdeep Singh Virk, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) termed these reports as rumors, CID Alok Mittal has reportedly started a review of CM Khattar's security cover.

According to the report, citing sources, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has not been active in India. He is running his activities outside India with an aim to create fear.

Earlier, a purported video clip went viral on social media, in which a man is apparently seen raising pro-Pakistani slogans. The purported clip shows a man raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans. Punjab's Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains is also seen in the clip when the man allegedly raised pro-Pakistani slogans. Jagran English doesn't vouch for the authenticity of the video.

There are speculations that the video could be a ploy to derail the farm protests and make it look like a Pakistani agenda to create unrest in the country. Meanwhile, the Haryana BJP started using the video to question the intentions of the farm protests.

Haryana BJP chief Omprakash Dhankhar, also the former national president of the 'Kisan Morcha', said that some extremists want to fulfill their evil agenda by using the farmers' movement as their shield.

