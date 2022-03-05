Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday launched a portal for the convenience of applicants seeking financial assistance on medical grounds under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. A portal, called SARAL, ‘will ease the process for applicants seeking financial assistance on medical grounds’, a government spokesperson said.

After launching the portal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Our government’s mandate is to ensure good governance across the state. Our aim is to provide benefits to the applicants within the stipulated time frame”.

How to apply for financial assistance on medical grounds?

Applicants can apply for financial assistance on medical grounds by visiting SARAL portal, saralharyana.gov.in.

While applying, the applicants would need family ID card, called Parivar Pehchan Patra Identity (PPP-ID). Individuals without Parivar Pehchan Patra Identity (PPP-ID) can apply for one at meraparivar.haryana.gov.in website.

After putting in the PPP-ID, you will receive a One Time Password on your registered mobile number. After adding the OTP, the interface of SARAL Haryana will open, in which you can add the relevant documents such as medical bills, reports, OPD bills, etc to apply for financial assistance on medical grounds from Chief Minister Relief Fund.

How the application will go up in the system?

A Haryana government spokesperson said that once applied, the application will further be marked for the login of public representatives of the concerned area (MP, MLA, Zila Parishad chairperson, Block Samiti chairperson, Mayor/president of municipal councils).

“Thereafter, the application will go to the deputy commissioner, who in turn will forward it to the concerned tehsildar and civil surgeon for verification of land details and medical documents, respectively. A district-level committee will meet fortnightly and recommend cases for grant of financial assistance on medical grounds to the Chief Minister’s Office. The amount shall be transferred directly to the account of the applicant or beneficiary,” the spokesperson added further.

