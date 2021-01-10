Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday blamed Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni for instigating farmers who vandalised a venue where he was scheduled to interact with farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations.

Carrying black flags, hundreds of farmers gathered in Karnal's Kaimla village ahead of Khattar's 'kisan mahapanchayat', and later vandalised the venue, forcing the event to cancel. Speaking to media after the incident, Khattar said that the incident has sent a bigger message to people that he himself intended with the event.

"Today's incident gave a message to people, bigger than what I had intended to give. These people have defamed the farmers because a farmer doesn't have such nature. A farmer can be less educated or simple but he is sensible," Khattar said at the press conference, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"If I have to hold someone responsible for this, then a video of Gurnam Singh Charuni (chief of the Bharatiya Kisan Union) has been circulating since day before yesterday wherein he had tried to instigate people," he added.

Khattar said Congress and communist parties have a major role behind these agitations. He said one should not stop someone from speaking about something as this was not the tradition of democracy.

Haryana Police had beefed up the security in the village ahead of Khattar's Karnal visit. The officials had also put up barricades at the entry points of the village to prevent protesting farmers from reaching the programme venue. The protesting farmers clashed with the officers and even damaged the helipad where the Haryana CM was scheduled to land.

Congress had attacked the Haryana Chief Minister, asking him to stop "playing with the sentiments of those who provide food" to the country. "Please stop meddling with the law and order situation," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. "If you want to have a conversation, have it with those who have been protesting for the last 46 days."

Farmers have been protesting against the three agri-marketing legislations passed by the Parliament in September, last year. Eight round of talks between farmers and the Central government have failed to end the deadlock over the issue.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja