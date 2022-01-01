Gurugram | Jagran News Desk: At least three people were killed when half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried in a landslide at Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district on Saturday. As per the police, around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried under debris when the landslide took place in Tosham block.

"At least two people have died in the incident," said Inspector Sukhbir of the Tosham Police Station over the phone. The dead are yet to be identified, he said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

Incident of a landslide in a mining quarry took place in Haryana's Bhiwani pic.twitter.com/d7d382RxrC — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Haryana Agricultural Minister JP Dalal has reached the spot of the landslide and said that few people have died but the exact figure is yet to be known. "Some people have died. I cannot provide the exact figures as of now. A team of doctors has arrived. We will try to save as many people as possible", he said.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he is in touch with the local administration and has directed the authorities to price immediate assistance to the injured.

"Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured", ML Khattar tweeted.

Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) January 1, 2022

(more details will be added as and when received)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan