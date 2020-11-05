New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Haryana government on Thursday passed a bill in state assembly allowing 75% reservation in private jobs for locals. The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill' 2020 paves the way to provide employment to 75 percent local youth for jobs having salary of less than Rs 50,000 per month in private companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms. The bill, however, also contains an exemption clause that can be invoked if suitable local candidates are not available for a particular category of industry.

Deputy chief minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, who piloted the private quota move, took to Twitter to say that the government has fulfilled the promise made to lakh of youths in Haryana.

"Our promise to lakhs of youth of Haryana is fulfilled today. Now 75% of all private jobs in the state will be from Haryana. This moment, which came exactly one year after becoming a part of the government, is emotional for me. I always wish to serve you with the inspiration of Jannayak and with your support, this is my wish,"he said on Twitter

हरियाणा के लाखों युवाओं से किया हमारा वादा आज पूरा हुआ है।अब प्रदेश की सभी प्राइवेट नौकरियों में 75% हरियाणा के युवा होंगे। सरकार का हिस्सा बनने के ठीक एक साल बाद आया ये पल मेरे लिए भावुक करने वाला है। जननायक की प्रेरणा और आपके सहयोग से सदैव आपकी सेवा करता रहूं,यही मेरी कामना है। — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) November 5, 2020

Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), during the 2019 assembly election campaign, promised 75 percent reservation for Haryana residents in private jobs.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha