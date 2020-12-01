An earthquake measuring 3.9 magnitudes on Richter scale was recorded at around 9:40 am on Tuesday in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An earthquake measuring 3.9 magnitudes on Richter scale was recorded at around 9:40 am on Tuesday in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, the National Centre for Seismology informed today morning. No casualties or any damage to property has been reported so far.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt at 9:41 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, about 22 kilometres west-northwest of Haridwar. "Earthquake of magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 01-12-2020, 09:41:50 IST, Latitude: 30.03 and Longitude: 77.95, Depth:10 Km, Location: 22km West North West (WNW) of Haridwar, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted

Uttarakhand has been very sensitive to earthquakes. Earlier also, tremors have been felt many times this year. On August 25, 2020, an earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarkashi district. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Tehri Garhwal.

Earlier on April 21, tremors were felt in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts of Uttarakhand. During this time the centre was in Chamoli district and was measured at 3.3 on the Richter Scale. Apart from this, there was an earthquake in Bageshwar district on 13 April this year. During this time, its intensity on the Richter scale was estimated at 3.6 magnitudes. Significantly, Bageshwar falls in zone five and is considered very sensitive to earthquakes. The epicentre of the earthquake was described as Bageshwar.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Russia's Sovetskaya Gavan on Tuesday. The tremors were felt at 22:54:34 UTC (4:24 am IST), said United States Geological Survey.



"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit 88 km south-southeast of Sovetskaya Gavan in Russia at 22:54:34 UTC (4:24 am IST)," said USGS Earthquake.

Posted By: Talib Khan