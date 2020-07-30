Hardik Satishchandra Shah will be the new Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hardik Satishchandra Shah will be the new Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 2010 batch IAS officer is currently serving as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Shah's appointment.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha