Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani, Alpesh Thakor: With Changed Allegiances, Caste Leaders Of Gujarat Face Test Of Popularity

GUJARAT's caste leaders Jignesh Mevani, Alpesh Thakor and Hardik Patel were strong forces in the 2017 Assembly elections, and the state saw them as potential challengers to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party. But, with years passing, the trio, who were the faces of the anti-BJP campaign, found their own ways into different political organisations, with two of them joining the saffron brigade after having significant stints in Congress.

The Initial Struggle

The combine of Alpesh, Jignesh, Hardik, and Vasava was credited with bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the streets of Gujarat. As Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, their alliance strongly articulated the resentment against the BJP in 2017.

Hardik Patel, who joined Congress in March 2019, rose quickly through the ranks to become president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. Amid the ongoing rift and the BJP's attempts to break the trio apart, the former Congress leader joined the BJP after a short stint with the grand old party. The leader, who shot to fame in the Patidar reservation stir, was among the 160 candidates announced by BJP for the upcoming polls.

Alpesh Thakor, who is seen as one of the most dynamic youth leaders in the state, joined BJP four months after Hardik joined Congress. According to Patel's claims, his wishes had not been accommodated by the party. As per the reports, he wanted to contest the Lok Sabha election . Alpesh left Congress, citing the interests of his people and community.

Mevani did not join Congress even after Hardik did and Thakor left. In September 2021, he returned to Congress with Kanhaiya Kumar. He contested as an independent candidate with the support of Congress on the seat reserved for a nominee from the Scheduled Caste. Having received 95,497 votes, he defeated the BJP's nominee Vijay Chakravarti by 19,696 votes.

The Trio In Assembly Polls' 22

As the dates for the polls are just a few days away, all the candidates are working hard for the election.

Alpesh Thakor, now a BJP candidate, said before the elections that he would contest from the seat selected by the party. He also claimed that his party would get more than 150 seats.

BJP announced Hardik Patel's name in the first list on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there is a high probability that Congress will field Mevani as its candidate in the upcoming elections.

Amid the ongoing preparations for the polls, with regular rallies by different political parties, Gujarat will elect its representatives next month, and the result will be declared on December 8. It is an electoral battle for the different political parties, but it can also be considered an individual battle for the trio who chose their different paths for the upcoming election.

However, the limelight that the trio grabbed in 2017, appears to have dimmed this time. The voices of Mevani, Thakor, and Patel have not been heard as loud as they were in the previous polls. Whether the public will accept these traditional leaders in their new attire, remains to be seen in the elections.