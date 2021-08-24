Union Minister Harshdeep Singh Puri receives holy Sikh scriptures from Kabul. Along side the scriptures, the Indian Airforce flight brought in 78 refugees from Afghanistan.

New Delhi|Jagran News Desk: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri along with other Ministers received copies of the Sikh Swaroop of Shri Guru Gobind Granth Sahib. The scriptures came along with the flight that was sent to evacuate stranded Indians from Afghanistan. Alongside Hardeep puri, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, BJP leader RP Singh and others received the scripture at the Delhi Airport.

Hardeep Singh Puri took to his Twitter account and shared his pictures holding the copy of Shri Guru Gobind Granth Sahib on his head, while the other ministers were holding the rest of the two copies. He captioned the post with, "Blessed to receive & pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago."

The Indian Ministers and the passengers, who arrived from Kabul, chanted "Satnam Shri Waheguru and "Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji ki Fateh" at the time of flight landed.

While receiving the Sikh Swaroop at the airport, the Union Minister said, "I want to start by thanking PM who made it possible to carry out these rescue ops to bring our brethren who are in difficult circumstances there (Afghanistan). Arrangements are also being put in place for the remaining people. We're in constant touch with them. I want to compliment the MEA, EAM S Jaishankar, and MoS MEA V Muraleedharan for having implemented this."

According to the latest developments, the three Swaroop of Shri Guru Granth Sahib, that were brought from Afghanistan's Kabul, have been brought to Guru Arjun Dev Ji Gurdwara in Mahavir Nagar.

The three scriptures arrived on Tuesday morning at Delhi Airport via AI 1956 that was en route to Delhi from Dushanbe. The Indian Airforce flight brought back 78 refugees from Afghanistan, which included 25 Indian nationals as well.

The flight is a part of an evacuation mission operated by India in Afghanistan amidst the nation being under the rule of the Taliban. Till now, under the Indian evacuation mission in Afghanistan, many Indian and several other country citizens have been brought back safely.

