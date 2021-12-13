Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and eight-time Uttarakhand MLA Harbans Kapoor passed away in the wee hours of Monday at his residence, months before the hilly state go to polls. Kapoor, who represented the Cantt assembly seat of Dehradun district in the House, was 75.

The cause of Kapoor's death is not known yet. However, unconfirmed media reports suggest that the former Speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly passed away due to a heart attack.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over Kapoor's sudden demise, saying he is saddened by the passing away of the senior leader of the saffron party.

"A veteran legislator and administrator, he will be remembered for his contributions to public service and social welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a Tweet.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also expressed grief over Kapoor's demise and wished strength for the family members of the departed soul. He also visited Kapoor's residence to pay tribute to the departed leader and console the bereaved family.

"I have received the sad news of the demise of my senior colleague and former Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Harbans Kapoor this morning. Soft-spoken Mr Kapoor always lived life with simplicity," he tweeted.

"While imbibing political values, he was always vocal for the development of his constituency. Winning the assembly elections 8 consecutive times proves his popularity," he added.

"I pray to the almighty to grant the virtuous a place at his feet and give strength to his family, supporters and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Peace," he further stated.

Born on January 7, 1946, Kapoor represented the Dehradun Cantt constituency in the House. He also served as the state's Speaker from 2007 to 2012. Before the formation of Uttarakhand, the senior BJP leader had served as an MLA in the Uttar Pradesh assembly four times.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma