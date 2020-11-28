A video is going viral on social media, in which a man is gloating over Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards over her action to contain the Khalistani movement, and threatened PM Modi with the same fate if their demands are not met.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday alleged that he has inputs of "unwanted" Khalistani elements being part of the farmer protests. The statement from the Haryana CM came after a purported video, in which a man is heard threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went viral on social media. However, the Haryana CM said that it was not the right time to disclose more on this once they have concrete evidence.

"We've inputs of some such unwanted elements in crowd. We've reports, will disclose once it's concrete. They raised such slogans. In videos they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte (when we can do this to Indira Gandhi, why not the same can't be done with the PM)," Khattar told reporters when asked about the Khalistani involvement in farmer protests.

#WATCH We've inputs of some such unwanted elements in crowd. We've reports, will disclose once it's concrete. They raised such slogans. In videos they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte': Haryana CM on Khalistan elements in #FarmerProtest pic.twitter.com/ZZQrDTfDA0 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

A video is going viral on social media, in which a man is gloating over Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards over her action to contain the Khalistani movement, and threatened PM Modi with the same fate if their demands are not met. Jagran English could not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Also, there were reports of pro-Pakistani slogans being raised in Haryana's Sonipat during farmers' protest march to Delhi. A purported video clip went viral on social media, in which a man is apparently seen raising chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans.

Punjab's Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains is also seen in the clip when the man allegedly raised pro-Pakistani slogans. Jagran English doesn't vouch for the authenticity of this video clip either. However, There are speculations that the video could be a ploy to derail the farm protests and make it look like a Pakistani agenda to create unrest in the country.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma