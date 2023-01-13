'Harassed, Threatened By Kejriwal, Jain': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar In New Letter To Delhi LG

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Friday said that he was been mentally harassed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: ANI)

IN HIS other letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the accused in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case has alleged that he was harassed and threatened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and jailed minister Satyendar Jain.

"I have been severely threatened and harassed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satyender Jain, through the Jail Administration and their loyal jail staff. One month back when I was lodged in jail-14, Mandoli, Satyender Jain, deputed his confidant staff such as Rajender, Superintendent and Jay Singh Deputy Superintendent to threaten me and to again start extorting me but I was very firm that I would not succumb to their threats and pressure," Chandrashekhar alleged in his letter to L-G, ANI quoted.

This is not the first time, jailed conman Sukesh made such allegations against Kejriwal and Jain. Last week, Sukesh alleged that Jain had given him "a final opportunity" to accept their demands and to hand over all evidence against them. He said that the message was given by him through Jail-14 Superintendent Rajkumar on December 31.

Watch Also:

He claimed that in exchange for all comments and statements given to the high-powered committee and media, Jain offered him a seat in the seat in the Karnataka assembly elections and sand mining contracts in Punjab.

On January 7, Sukesh alleged that he was transferred to jail-13 from jail-14 for no reason. "This jail-13 is a jail where heinous hardcore criminals and gangsters are lodged, comparatively to jail-14 where I was previously lodged. The strength of jail-14 was 250 and the strength of jail-13 is 1600," he said, as quoted by ANI.

The tussle between conman Sukesh and Delhi's Chief Minister continues since Sukesh alleged that Kejriwal asked him to collect Rs 500 crore for the party. In November, conman wrote a letter to L-G alleging that Kejriwal of forcing him to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 crore to the party in return for seats. He also claimed that had known the AAP leader since 2015. However, the AAP denied the allegations.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently in jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him. He has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore money from high-profile people.