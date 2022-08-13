Har Ghar Tiranga: How to Upload Your Picture Or Selfie On harghartiranga.com

Postal employees take part in a Tiranga Yatra as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Bengaluru: Photo (ANI)

As India will celebrate 75 years of Independence this year, the government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens to hoist the Indian flag in their homes and also changed his social media profile pictures to the national flag. Apart from taking part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, you can also upload your picture to its official website--harghartiranga.com.

Har Ghar Tiranga: How to Upload Your Picture on The Website?

Step 1: Go to the official website--harghartiranga.com

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on 'Upload Selfie'.

Step 3: Enter your name and upload the photo. You can also use your mobile number or your e-mail id.

Step 4: Allow your location to access to harghartiranga.com

Step 5: Pin a Flag in your location.

Step 6: You will receive a certificate after a successful pin.

Step 7: You can now download the certificate.

Schools across the country have been encouraged to register themselves for this campaign. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an Indian Government's initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

Moreover, the Indian postal service is also providing the free door-to-door delivery of the national flag to celebrate the 75th Independence Day on August 15. The dimensions of the flag will be 20 inches and 30 inches in length and breadth respectively. The flag will not have a pole. The national flag can be purchased online at Rs 25 through the post office portal.

The flag can be purchased from the official website--epostoffice.gov.in. Moreover, citizens can also visit the nearby post office and buy it from there.

Steps To Buy National Flag Online Are:

Step 1: Register to the official website of the 'Epost Office' portal-- epostoffice.gov.in

Step 2: New users will be asked to log in before adding the flag to the card.

Step 3: To register, provide your email id and phone number.

Step 4: Add the national flag to your cart.