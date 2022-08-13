Har Ghar Tiranga: How To Register At harghartiranga.com To Hoist Tricolour; Check Steps Here

India is gearing up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. In order to make the event more special, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign which has taken the country by storm. The main aim of the campaign is to encourage people to bring the national flag of the country to their homes and to hoist it in order to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The campaign has kick-started from today (August 13) and will run till August 15.

However, it should be noted that before joining the campaign, people need to first register as people will not be a part of the campaign just by hoisting the flag.

Before hoisting the Tri-colour on the roof, people first need to register themselves on the official website of Har Ghar Tiranga. People can share their pictures on the official website and get featured on the portal.

In order to register yourself on the portal check these simple steps here.

Step 1: Go to the official website -- harghartiranga.com

Step 2: Here on the homepage, you will see the option of 'Pin a Flag' -- Click on that

Step 3: When you will click on that option, a new window will open in front of you.

Step 4: Now, you have to enter your name and mobile number

Note: By clicking on the "Next" button you would be agreeing to give location access to harghartiranga.com.

Meanwhile, there will be many people who would not agree to share their mobile numbers, then they also have the option to register through G-mail. In order to register through G-mail, one needs to give location access.

Once the location access is given, the person needs to click on the option that reads 'PIN A Flag' in your location. People can also place the virtual flag on the location. Once registered, you can also upload a selfie.

How to upload a selfie?

In order to upload a selfie on the official website of Har Ghar Tiranga, one will find the selfie option website. Once clicked on it, the option to upload the selfie will reflect in front of the screen. From here, one can select their choice of picture and can upload it.

The best selfie is also being given a place on this website.