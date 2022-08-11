Har Ghar Tiranga: How To Register And Download Certificate From harghartiranga.com

Students take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' celebrations in Kolkata (ANI Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 2, 2022, updated his social media profile pictures to the national flag and also urged the citizens to change their display picture of their social media accounts to Tiranga and encouraged them to hoist the Indian flag in their homes.

The government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as India is celebrating 75 years of independence. Meanwhile, you can also be a part of this campaign and have an opportunity to get your picture featured on the official website of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign--harghartiranga.com

Schools across the country have been encouraged to register themselves for this campaign. Students can go to the official website and register themselves.

Har Ghar Tiranga: How To Register And Download Certificate?

Step 1: Visit the official website--harghartiranga.com

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on 'Upload Selfie'.

Step 3: Enter your name and upload the photo. You can also use your mobile number or your e-mail id.

Step 4: Allow your location to access to harghartiranga.com

Step 5: Pin a Flag in your location.

Step 6: You will receive a certificate after a successful pin.

Step 7: You can now download the certificate.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

Additionally, the Indian postal service is providing free door-to-door delivery of the national flag for the celebration of 75th Independence Day on August 15. The tricolor can be bought online just at Rs 25 via the post office portal. The dimensions of the flag will be 20 inches and 30 inches in length and breadth and it will not have a pole.

Meanwhile, citizens can either order it from the official website--epostoffice.gov.in. You can also visit the nearby post office and buy it from there.