Har Ghar Tiranga: How To Buy National Flag Online From epostoffice.gov.in

Indian postal service is providing free door-to-door delivery of the national flag for the celebration of 75th Independence Day on August 15. The tricolor can be bought online just at Rs 25 via the post office portal. The dimensions of the flag will be 20 inches and 30 inches in length and breadth and it will not have a pole.

Meanwhile, citizens can either order it from the official website--epostoffice.gov.in. You can also visit the nearby post office and buy it from there.

Har Ghar Tiranga: Steps To Buy National Flag Online:

Step 1: Register to the official website of the 'Epost Office' portal-- epostoffice.gov.in

Step 2: New users will be asked to login before adding the flag to the card.

Step 3: Provide your email id and phone number in order to register.

Step 4: Add the national flag to your cart.



The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is an initiative for India's celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav’ this year. If you want to be a part of the movement, you can upload your pictures on harghartiranga.com and can get yourself featured on the portal.

Har Ghar Tiranga: How To Register?

To register yourself for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, you need to upload your pictures on harghartiranga.com and get featured on the portal. As of now more than 1.3 crore flags have been pinned and more than 33 lakh selfies with the Tricolour had been uploaded to the portal.

Har Ghar Tiranga: How To Download Certificate?

You can also download Har Ghar Tiranga certificate online.

Follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: https://harghartiranga.com/

Step 2: Set your profile picture.

Step 3: Enter your name and mobile number or your google account.

Step 4: Allow your location access to harghartiranga.com.

Step 5: Pin a Flag in your location.

Step 6: After the successful pin, you will receive a certificate.

Step 7: Download the certificate