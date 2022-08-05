Har Ghar Tiranga: Check Steps To Register And Download Certificate From harghartiranga.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday updated his profile picture on social media handles to the national flag under 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign'.

He also urged the netizens to join the movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," tweeted PM Modi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, if you also want to join the movement, you can upload your pictures on harghartiranga.com and can get yourself featured on the portal.

Har Ghar Tiraga: How To Register?

To register yourself for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, you need to upload your pictures on harghartiranga.com and get featured on the portal. As of now more than 1.3 crore flags have been pinned and more than 33 lakh selfies with the Tricolour had been uploaded to the portal.

Har Ghar Tiranga: How To Download Certificate?

You can also download Har Ghar Tiranga certificate online.

Follow The Steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: https://harghartiranga.com/

Step 2: Set your profile picture.

Step 3: Enter your name and mobile number. You can also use your google account for the same.

Step 4: Allow your location access to harghartiranga.com.

Step 5: Pin a Flag in your location.

Step 6: After the successful pin, you will receive a certificate.

Step 7: Download the certificate

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.