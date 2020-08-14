According to the police, the girl was kidnapped from outside her home in Garh Mukhteshwar area on Thursday. The accused picked her up and forcibly took her on his bike.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A week after the six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur was kidnapped and raped, the state police on Friday arrested the accused. The accused, Dalpat, was reportedly spotted in UP’s Amroha earlier this week but managed to flee even after the locals informed the police.

The Hapur Police released the photo of the accused earlier this week, days after three sketches - based on the statements of the girl's parents and neighbours - were made public. The police even announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on any information about the accused.

The Amroha police, where the accused was seen, meanwhile, on Thursday found a set of clothes, an identity card and a purported suicide note of Dalpat, near Mehmoodpur village in Amroha, where accused lived. The note said that he does not want to be killed in an encounter.

"I know I will be killed in an encounter and I do not want to die like that. I will choose my own means to end life. Please do not harass my children," the note read.

The police, however, were suspicious about the note and said that this could be an attempt to mislead the investigations. "Till we trace him or his body or any evidence to corroborate it, we are not going to rely on the suicide note. We are trying to match the handwriting on the suicide note with the original," said senior police official, as quoted by news agency IANS.

Hapur's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sarvesh Mishra, as quoted by IANS said, "A trouser, shirt, identity card of the firm in Gajraula where the accused worked and a suicide note have been recovered on the outskirts of Fatehpur village, almost a km away from his Mehmoodpur village".

The minor girl was abducted on August 6 by Dalpat when she was playing outside her house in Hapur's Garh area. She was raped and left to die in a nearby forest, from where a search and rescue team found her almost 12 hours later. The child is currently admitted in a Meerut hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

There were several injuries on her private parts, leading to excessive blood loss as she lay unattended in the forest region for over 12 hours. Several police teams have been combing the forested areas near Garh in Hapur and Gajraula in Amroha for the past six days.

According to the police, the girl was kidnapped from outside her home in Garh Mukhteshwar area on Thursday. The accused picked her up and forcibly took her on his bike. The girl's parents approached the police after they failed to find her. The police launched a hunt for the girl after her parents lodged a missing complaint.

(With IANS Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan