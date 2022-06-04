New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a horrible incident, at least 9 people lost their lives while 19 were injured in a blast at a chemical factory in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. The place is almost 80 KM away from the national capital, and police along with firefighters have been rushed to the spot. The rescue operations are underway.

The incident took place in a boiler of a chemical factory in the Dhaulana industrial area in Hapur. Several labours were feared trapped in the factory during the time of the blast. Casualties are expected to rise further.

Prime Minister, Modi, has also expressed his grief over the matter and has offered his condolence to the families who lost their loved ones in the blast.

"The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. The state government is actively involved in the treatment of the injured and all possible assistance," PM Modi tweeted.

उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ की केमिकल फैक्ट्री में हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जिन लोगों को जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। घायलों के इलाज और दूसरी हर संभव सहायता में राज्य सरकार तत्परता से जुटी है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 4, 2022

"Total 19 injured, 9 dead (in the explosion). Permission was for manufacturing electronics goods here but has to be probed what really was happening," Hapur DM Medha Roopam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#Update | Total 19 injured, 9 dead (in the explosion). Permission was for manufacturing electronics goods here but has to be probed what really was happening...: Hapur DM Medha Roopam, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/IlqNrPzJRA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 4, 2022

According to the officials, rescue and relief are underway. Meanwhile, Cheif Minister, Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the matter and has condolences to the bereaved families, his office stated in a tweet in Hindi.

“The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families,” the CM's office tweeted.

Also, UP Cabinet Miniter Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' has expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the blast.

“May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the minister tweeted.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen