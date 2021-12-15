New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Every year on December 16, India celebrates Vijay Diwas in order to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war. This year the country will observe 50th Vijay Diwas. On this day, India pays homage to all the soldiers who defended the nation. On December 16, 1971, East Pakistan was liberated and Bangladesh was created.

On December 16th, 1971, a total of 93,000 soldiers along with the Chief of the Pakistani Forces, General Niazi, surrendered to Indian forces. The day is also called as 'Bijoy Dibos' or Bangladesh Liberation Day in Bangladesh, and it signifies the official independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

The Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 started on December 3 and lasted for 13 days. The war officially came to an end on December 16. It was also the biggest-ever military surrender after World War II.

Vijay Diwas: Quotes

* "Our responsibility as citizens is to address the inequalities and injustices that linger, and we must secure our birthright freedoms for all people." - Barack Obama

* "Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" - Mahatma Gandhi.

* "Don't see others doing better than you beat your own records everyday, because success is a fight between you and yourself"- Chandra Shekhar Azad

* “We are Indians, firstly and lastly.” - B. R. Ambedkar

* “A thoughtful mind, when it sees a Nation’s flag, sees not the flag only, but the Nation itself; and whatever may be its symbols, its insignia, he reads chiefly in the flag the Government, the principles, the truths, the history which belongs to the Nation that sets it forth.” - Henry Ward Beecher

* "So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of now avail to you."- BR Ambedkar

* "Citizenship consists in the service of the country."- Jawaharlal Nehru

* "Every citizen of India must remember that... he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain... duties."- Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

* “A republic – if you can keep it – is about limitation, and for good reason, because we are mortal and our actions are imperfect.” - Mike Pence

* “Toleration and liberty are the foundations of a great republic.” - Frank Lloyd Wright

Vijay Diwas: Wishes and Messages

* Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime. Happy Vijay Diwas!

* Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes!

* Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves it. Jai Hind..Vijay Diwas

* In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it. Jai Hind!

* On this day let us remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Happy Vijay Diwas! Jai Hind!

* Thousands laid down their lives so that our country breathe this day — Never forget their sacrifice. Jai Bharat! Jai Jawan!

* Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country. Happy Vijay Diwas!

* Saluting India! Where each bud blooms in its true colours, where each day is a celebration of Unity, Harmony and Synthesis. Happy Vijay Diwas!

* Freedom is never given; it is won. Happy Vijay Diwas!

* Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong. Happy Vijay Diwas!

