Republic Day 2023 Parade LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch 74th R-Day Parade | All You Need To Know

INDIA will observe the 74th Republic day on January 26, Thursday and the nation has geared up with great enthusiasm to celebrate the day to the fullest. The Republic Day celebration this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the day of the Republic, President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag on Kartavaya Path, previously known as Rajpath. She will also address the nation today, on the eve of Republic Day. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the parade.

Here's When And Where To Watch Republic Day Live On TV

The R-Day celebrations are scheduled to begin at 7.30 am tomorrow with the unfurling of the flag, followed by national anthem.

The parade will begin at 10 am and will be live-streamed on state-run channels - Doordarshan and Sansad TV.

The parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and move towards Red Fort via Kartavaya Path, C-Hexagon, a roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Meanwhile, the week-long celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka' was organised in New Delhi on 23 and 24 January.

The events will culminate on 30th January, which is observed as Martyrs' Day. The celebrations are marked by attractive performances from Vande Bharatam group of dancers from across the country, tales of bravery by Veer Gatha 2.0 participants, melodious performances by School Bands at the National War Memorial, the first-ever e-invitations, the largest-ever drone show and 3-D anamorphic projection. T

The Republic Day parade, which will begin at around 1030 hrs, will be a unique mix of the country's military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the country's growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a 'New India'.The parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns

The 2023 Republic Day celebrations will also include scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, showcase the cave shrine of Amarnath, feature a drone show and more.

The list of selected states and UTs for the Republic Day celebrations include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.