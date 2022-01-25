New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: January 26 celebrates Republic Day in India, and this year, the nation will be celebrating its 73rd year of being a sovereign and independent nation. On this, the nation comes together to celebrate it with great enthusiasm by unfurling the flag, watching the parade, stunts performed by military forces and professionals at Rajpath, New Delhi. Also, schools, colleges etc, organise various competitions such dance, singing, debate, essay, speech etc.

However, this year too, the celebration will be held virtually as the government of India is taking strict measures to curb the outspread of the COVID-19 virus. As everyone will be celebrating the day from the comforts of their home, here we have brought you some warm wishes, messages, quotes and images that you can send to your family and friends or use as your WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram status.

Happy Republic Day 2022: Wishes

Let us celebrate Republic Day by thanking those who sacrificed lives for us. Happy Republic Day

East or West, India is the best, let us strive to make it even better. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!

Be proud that you live in a country that has such a rich history and heritage. Happy Republic Day!

Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2022.

Happy republic day! Today was when India's constitution was made, and we got independence in a real sense. Let us respect the day.

Happy Republic Day! No matter where we are today, India is the constant identity.

With faith in our hearts and independence in our thoughts, let's salute the Nation. Happy Republic Day

Independence is a wonderful gift from God. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day!

Let us take an oath to our mother India that we will do everything that we can for our country's prosperity. Happy Republic Day!

Let’s salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers who made us realise the dream of an independent and unified India. Happy Republic Day!

Thousand salutes to our freedom fighters, who gave us freedom. Let's come together and make it more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day!

Never forget our great freedom fighters sacrifices. Follow their footsteps and make our country the best in the world. Happy Republic Day!

We got our Freedom after a lot of struggle and sacrifices. Let us cherish our independence. Wish you a Happy Republic Day!

As we celebrate our independence, let us free our minds from deleterious thoughts. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day 2022: Quotes

“Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic.” – Indira Gandhi

“Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper.” – Swami Vivekananda

“Take up an idea, devote yourself to it, struggle on in patience, and the sun will rise for you.” – Swami Vivekananda

“Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.” – BR Ambedkar

“Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony, and progress in South Asia.” – Atal Behari Vajpayee

“Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian.” – Sardar Patel

“Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.” – Rabindranath Tagore

“The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people.” – Bhagat Singh

“Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it.” – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Happy Republic Day 2022: Messages

Our brave heroes waged a valiant struggle for years so that future generations could live their lives with freedom and dignity. This is a day to celebrate them and what they fought for. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day!

On this special occasion, let us make a promise to our motherland that we will do all we can to enrich and preserve our heritage and our national ethos. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day 2022!

Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2022!

Freedom of thought, strength in our convictions and pride in our heritage. Let’s salute our brave martyrs on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!

The father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi said, "Be the change you wish to see in this world." and those words are relevant even today. Be a Leader. Make the Difference. Wishing you a very Happy Republic Day 2022!

Let us make a promise that we would not let the hard sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters go in vain. We would work hard to make our country the best in the world. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2022!

Let us join our hands and work together to protect our nations from all the social evils that are tarnishing their greatness. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2022!

Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank the soldiers, whose vigilance and sacrifice keeps us safe. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2022!

Happy Republic Day 2022: Greetings

This Republic Day, let's revisit the sacrifices done by the heroes of the country in giving us the freedom that we enjoy today. We salute you, freedom fighters!

Our country is our home, our traditions are our treasure. This Republic Day, let's pledge to protect it all.

The Constitution of India was established on Republic Day. Today, let's pledge to protect our Constitution and everything that it stands for

Let's join hands in building a country that our ancestors will be proud of, and our next generation will adore and cherish. Happy Republic Day.

Enjoy the freedom of the country, but always remember the responsibility it gives us – to protect the nation and make it better. Happy Republic Day.

This Republic Day, may happiness, prosperity and peace find their way into your life.

We bow down to the Indian flag that soars high in the sky. Happy Republic Day!

This Republic Day, let's promise to build a country that will be the ideal place to thrive for our next generation.

Saare Jahaan se accha, Hindustan humara - let's join hands in keeping the head high of our nation. Happy Republic Day!

This Republic Day, let's follow in the footsteps of our great leaders in making India the best country in the world.

The freedom of India was extremely expensive, as it came through the blood, toil, sweat and sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This Republic Day, let's remember them with all our hearts. They are our real pride.

Remembering the sacrifice of our great heroes, who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country. Happy Republic Day!

