Republic Day 2021: As the R-Day is just around the corner we have brought to some wishes, quotes, images and messages that you can share with your family and friends and also on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Republic Day 2021 is celebrated with great pomp and fervour across the nation on 26 January in India. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect replacing the Government of India Act (1935). This year we will be celebrating 72nd Republic Day.

To mark this day India honours all the achievements of the country in the past year. A military parade is held to showcase the might of India's military and honouring those who chose to serve the nation with their life. In Republic Day parade we also get to see ministries and state representing the diversity of India.

As the R-Day is just around the corner we have brought to some wishes, quotes, images and messages that you can share with your family and friends and also on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Republic Day 2021 Wishes

1. On this day let us make a promise to strive for justice, freedom and equal rights for every Indian and for peace and unity among all who are fortunate enough to live in this glorious nation. Wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

2. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2021! Let us spend some time today in the reflection of the true heroes of India who sacrificed their lives to give us freedom.

3. You should be proud that you are an Indian because those who are born in this great country are truly blessed. Happy Republic Day 2021!

4. On this special occasion, let us make a promise to our motherland that we will do all we can to enrich and preserve our heritage and our national ethos. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day 2021!

5. Be proud that you are an Indian because lucky are those who are born in this great country. Happy Republic Day 2019!

6. Our brave heroes waged a valiant struggle for years so that the future generations could live their lives with freedom and dignity. This is a day to celebrate them and what they fought for. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day!

7. On this special anniversary, let us make a promise to our motherland that we will do all we can to enrich and preserve its glorious heritage and make it even better. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2021!

8. A thousand salutes to all in this great nation of ours. May we make it even more prosperous and great. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2021!

9. Freedom of thought, strength in our convictions and pride in our heritage. Let’s salute our brave martyrs on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!

10. The celebration of the 72nd Republic day is in our minds, may it strengthen our body, sharpen our mind and fill our souls. Let us all stand proud today and give respect to our nation on the Republic day. Wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

11. Let us make a promise that we would not let the hard sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters go in vain. We would work hard to make our country the best in the world. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2021!

12. May the brave leaders of our glorious nation guide us to peace and prosperity so that we can hold our heads high and be proud of our country. We salute the work they did for this country on this day. Wishing you a very Happy Republic day!

13. You should take pride that you live in a country that has such a diverse glorious history and rich heritage. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2021!

14. Today is the day to show the love we have toward our nation. Happy Republic Day 2021 to all my family, friends and people in the association.

15. Our nation is the greatest country in the world, but let that never stop us from striving to make it even better. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

16. May you have the joy to make you sweet, strife to make you strong, sadness to keep you human and hope to bring joy to our nation. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2021 Quotes

1. Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that her is an Indian - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

2. The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people - Bhagat Singh

3. Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of the huts, cobbler and sweeper - Swami Vivekananda

4. Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit if Age - BR Ambedkar

5. You must be the change you want to see in the world - Mahatama Gandhi

6. Freedom is not given, its taken - Subhash Chandra Bose

7. Turn your wounds into wisdom

8. You don't become what you want, you become what you believe

9. Never forget the Hero's who sacrificed their lives to bring up this glorious day to India

10. Be proud that you live in a country that has such a rich heritage and history

Republic Day 2021 Messages

1. Some like Sunday,

Some like Monday,

But I like One Day

And that is Republic Day

Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day 2021!

2. Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day 2021!

3. Let us join our hands and work together to protect our nations from all the social evils that are tarnishing its greatness. Happy Republic Day 2021!

4. The father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi said, "Be the change you wish to see in this world" and those words are relevant even today. Be a Leader. Make the Difference. Wishing you a very Happy Republic Day 2021!

5. Freedom was not won easy, it was at the cost of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so we should never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day!

6. You should always be proud that you are Indian because not everyone gets the honour and privilege of being born in this amazing country. Happy Republic Day!

7. Happy Republic Day 2021! On this day, let’s recall the true heroes of India who sacrificed their lives to give us freedom.

8. A thousand salutes to this amazing nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous. Happy Republic Day!

9. Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. Happy Republic Day 2021!

10. We are all 72 years old together as a nation, no matter the age of our bodies. And the power of unity is that we are celebrating the 72nd year of Republic Day together. Wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

11. Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank the soldiers, who's vigilance and sacrifice keeps us safe. Happy Republic Day 2021!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv