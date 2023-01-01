Happy New Year: As India Ushers In 2023, PM Modi, President Murmu And Other Leaders Wish Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished happiness and good health to the nation on New Year 2023. "Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health," he wrote on Twitter.

President Droupadi Murmu too extended her greetings to the country as people welcome 2023. "Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation," she said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "New Year greetings to everyone. May this year bring joy, good health, peace and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Have a happy 2023."

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways also wished the nation a very happy new year.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a message of love and said, "Hopefully in 2023, every street, every village, every city will have a shop of love. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!"