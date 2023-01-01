Happy New Year 2023: Celebrations Begin Across India; See Pics

India and the world are ringing in 2023 with celebrations and parties all around as New Year's Day is celebrated on January 1, according to the Gregorian calendar. Meanwhile, the government has also been advised to follow Covid appropriate behaviour amid the surge in cases in India.

Goa welcomes New Year 2023 with lights, music & dance at the Majestic Group hotel in Panaji pic.twitter.com/vuPPrLIU6H — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

Police departments across the country have issued traffic advisories to evade overcrowding at key places in the city. The authorities have made plans to manage the crowds in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, where large crowds are expected.

The Karnataka Government, earlier this week, mandated that all events should end by 1 am.

Australia is celebrating its first restriction-free New Year's celebration after two years of COVID disruptions.

Sydney, one of the world's first cities to welcome the new year, did so with a typically dazzling fireworks display, which for the first time featured a rainbow waterfall off the famous Harbour Bridge.

A large crowd of people can be seen celebrating the new year on Mumbai's Marine Drive.

A huge crowd emerged at Marine Drive in Mumbai to celebrate New Year 2023 pic.twitter.com/V2rIbyd7yO — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

People, mostly young, can be seen beginning the new year with dazzling lights in Uttarkhand's Mussorie, which is considered a top spot for new-year celebrations.

People celebrate the beginning of New Year 2023 with dazzling lights, music & dance in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie pic.twitter.com/MH70F9mrJY — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

(To be followed...)